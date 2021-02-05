TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 6%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 13,551,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,992,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

