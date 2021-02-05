TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TechTarget by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $88.79. 295,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,668. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $89.28.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

