Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.20. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 63,718 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

