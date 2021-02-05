Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.82. Teekay shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 638,655 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

