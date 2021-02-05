Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.82. Teekay shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 638,655 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.