Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 1,132,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 901,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
