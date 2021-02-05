Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. 1,132,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 901,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $334.78 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teekay by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teekay by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

