Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 583,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 492,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
