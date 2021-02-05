Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 583,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 492,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.