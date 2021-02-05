Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.59

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

