Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.56 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

