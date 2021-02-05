Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.36. 12,221,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 21,490,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

