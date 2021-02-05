Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 129,303 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,303 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 5.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $32,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

MBB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. 13,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

