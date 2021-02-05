Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,297 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.12. 51,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,786. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

