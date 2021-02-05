Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.10. 45,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

