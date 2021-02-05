Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Tower by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in American Tower by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.62. 31,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.22 and a 200 day moving average of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

