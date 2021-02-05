Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $32.34 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 4.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.34. 959,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400,700. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

