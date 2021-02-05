Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,070.16. 27,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,417. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,653.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

