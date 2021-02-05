Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.03 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 23,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,783. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

