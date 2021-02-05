Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,434,000 after acquiring an additional 325,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

UPS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.78. 51,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.