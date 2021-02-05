Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,024. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.