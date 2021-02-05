Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,713 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 86,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,356. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

