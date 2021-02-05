Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $109.05. 220,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

