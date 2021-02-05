Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Argus cut their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.85.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,921. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $453.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

