Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 779 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.72. 57,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

