Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.38. The company had a trading volume of 715,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,805. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.64.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

