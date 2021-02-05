TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $5.27 million and $2.66 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

