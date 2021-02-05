Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Shares Up 0.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 24,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 52,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

