TENA Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TENA has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $192,644.26 and $1,655.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

