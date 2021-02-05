Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 21.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 642,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 112,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

