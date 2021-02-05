Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.