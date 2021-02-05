Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $34.56 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00164400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00084540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00066771 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00238985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00046491 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,926,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,452 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

