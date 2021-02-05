TenX (PAY) Trading Up 58% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. TenX has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $34.39 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 58% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.57 or 0.01209711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06149536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,472,890 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

