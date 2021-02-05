Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.91

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.91 and traded as high as $27.71. Ternium shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 357,042 shares trading hands.

TX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

