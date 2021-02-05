Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $2.73

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Terra has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $152.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded up 85.9% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00006964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,678,807 coins and its circulating supply is 484,144,370 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

