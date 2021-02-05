Terra Trading Up 73.6% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00007142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 73.6% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $291.78 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009407 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,662,525 coins and its circulating supply is 484,128,088 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

