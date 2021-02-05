Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) fell 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,049,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 482,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

