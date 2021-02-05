Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $416,028.58 and approximately $395.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,783.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.01170816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00489659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006857 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

