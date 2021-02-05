TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.37 million and approximately $130,085.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00168664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00065507 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00229912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,521,934,941 coins and its circulating supply is 39,521,205,833 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.