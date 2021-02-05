TerraUSD (UST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.98 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $262.42 million and approximately $30.98 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007937 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 259,305,770 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

