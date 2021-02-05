Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.62

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and traded as high as $40.67. Terumo shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 43,530 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

