Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $859.26. The company had a trading volume of 529,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $814.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.02, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

