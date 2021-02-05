Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $849.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,706.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $776.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

