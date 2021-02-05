Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17. 63,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 86,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teucrium Sugar stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Sugar (NYSEARCA:CANE) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.35% of Teucrium Sugar worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

