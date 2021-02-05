Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $90,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.74. 155,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $2,552,314.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,158.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,262 shares of company stock valued at $74,375,830. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

