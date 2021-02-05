Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $256,464. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $961.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.61. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $973.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.