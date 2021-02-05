Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.61 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos token can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00009099 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $649.22 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 759,003,962 tokens. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

