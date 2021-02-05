TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Up 5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 262,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 374,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $393.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,632,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,407,261 shares of company stock worth $20,379,919 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,471 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

