TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $947.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.223 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.