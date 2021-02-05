TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 71,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,428. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

