TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 11.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $90.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 3,902,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,614,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

