The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $8.52. The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 100,681 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £10.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.65.

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

