The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.